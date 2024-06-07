NWA Samhain 2 Set For October 26

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that it will bring back its NWA Samhain event this October. NWA Samhain 2 happens on October 26 at the Robarts Arena in Sarasota, Florida. Tickets are on sale now.

If you thought last year was memorable…

It's the most notorious event of the year!

SAMHAIN is BACK!

We're coming to the historic Robarts Arena in Sarasota, FL on Saturday, October 26th! TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW!

🎟️ https://t.co/xKjl1vuXTj pic.twitter.com/OPE9E5YBkK

— NWA (@nwa) June 7, 2024