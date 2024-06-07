wrestling / News

NWA Samhain 2 Set For October 26

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Samhain 2 Image Credit: NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that it will bring back its NWA Samhain event this October. NWA Samhain 2 happens on October 26 at the Robarts Arena in Sarasota, Florida. Tickets are on sale now.

