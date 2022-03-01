NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold Previews Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis has a rematch against Matt Cardona coming up, and the latest NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold previews the title bout. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“In just under two weeks, one of the most important title matches in the modern era of the National Wrestling Alliance takes place: the reigning and defending NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona takes on former champion, the “National Treasure” Nick Aldis, at the storied Crockett Cup pay-per-view event.

Matt Cardona, the self-described “savior” of the NWA, has been causing chaos in the NWA ever since making his presence known at NWA Hard Times 2. Nick Aldis, on the other hand, has been out of the World Title picture since losing it to Trevor Murdoch at our NWA 73rd Anniversary event. The catch: Nick Aldis never redeemed his contractually obligated rematch. Until now!”