NWA World Title To Be Defended In Ultimate Match Of Death At Paranoia

EC3 will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in an Ultimate Match of Death at NWA Paranoia. Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr saw EC3 respond to Matt Cardona’s challenge for a Death Match at the taping, declining the challenge. He instead decided to top the challenge and challenged Cardona to the Ultimate Match of Death.

NWA Paranoia takes place on January 13th and will be a TV taping.