wrestling / News
NWA World Title To Be Defended In Ultimate Match Of Death At Paranoia
December 19, 2023 | Posted by
EC3 will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in an Ultimate Match of Death at NWA Paranoia. Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr saw EC3 respond to Matt Cardona’s challenge for a Death Match at the taping, declining the challenge. He instead decided to top the challenge and challenged Cardona to the Ultimate Match of Death.
NWA Paranoia takes place on January 13th and will be a TV taping.
Confirmed tonight on #NWAPowerrr!
January 13th at @RevolutionLive in Fort Lauderdale, FL@TheMattCardona vs @therealec3 for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in
THE ULTIMATE MATCH OF DEATH!
🎟️https://t.co/yWysZfcVb6 pic.twitter.com/8ZfIex0ZHU
— NWA (@nwa) December 20, 2023