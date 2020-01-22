wrestling / News
NXT Ads in New York City Vandalized With AEW Messages
January 21, 2020
– The “Wednesday Night War” between AEW Dynamite and NXT has resulted in some vandalism to subway ads in New York City. As seen on Twitter, a USA Network ad for NXT was vandalized by an apparent AEW fan, who spray-painted “AEW,” “Be Elite” and “TNT” over the corresponding parts of the ad. You can see a picture of the vandalized advertisement below.
The two companies have been going head to head since October, with AEW generally beating NXT in the ratings (with a couple of notable exceptions). Dynamite airs from the Jericho Cruise this week, while NXT presents their final show before Worlds Collide and the Royal Rumble.
Why can't we all just get along pic.twitter.com/1KoWWNI2J8
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@Mckenzieas93) January 21, 2020
