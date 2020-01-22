NXT Ads in New York City Vandalized With AEW Messages

– The “Wednesday Night War” between AEW Dynamite and NXT has resulted in some vandalism to subway ads in New York City. As seen on Twitter, a USA Network ad for NXT was vandalized by an apparent AEW fan, who spray-painted “AEW,” “Be Elite” and “TNT” over the corresponding parts of the ad. You can see a picture of the vandalized advertisement below.

The two companies have been going head to head since October, with AEW generally beating NXT in the ratings (with a couple of notable exceptions). Dynamite airs from the Jericho Cruise this week, while NXT presents their final show before Worlds Collide and the Royal Rumble.