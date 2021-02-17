NXT Filmed Content For Second Show Called NXT EVOLVE

Fightful Select that WWE has filmed content for a second NXT series that will tentatively be called NXT EVOLVE. Graphics and a title belt have been made with that branding, although it could still change.

Gabe Sapolsky and Jeremy Borash are ‘heavily involved’ with the production, which is said to be ‘nothing like anything else’ WWE has done. The tapings were in the warehouse that WWE used as a Performance Center during the pandemic.

Some of the newer WWE signings since this past summer were involved with the taping. Josiah Williams was the host, which has a “fight” feeling to it. There was no live commentary so if that’s added, it will be done in post-production.

It was previously reported that the show had been discussed before the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, planning has been happening as far back as two years ago, with different versions pitched in that time. Different names had also been discussed for the show, including NXT Underground. It was noted the platform and plans are “not set in stone.”