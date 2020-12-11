NXT India Reportedly Set to Start Filming Next Month

WWE’s global expansion of the NXT brand is continuing with India as soon as next month, according to new reports. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling’s John Pollock are jointly reporting that WWE will begin filming a series in India starting in January, according to multiple sources.

The show will air on TV in India and will have a “digital window through WWE Network,” and is being decribed as NXT India. It will feature an eight-man single-elimination tournament.

WWE has been gung ho about its expansion of the NXT brand into other countries, something Triple H has discussed on multiple NXT media calls. WWE President and CRO Nick Khan said on the Q3 earnings call that WWE was working with Sony in India on a 2021 event that will primarily feature Indian superstars and air both domestically in the US and in India via Sony. Obviously, this would be that event.