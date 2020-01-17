wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Keith Lee, Tyler Breeze
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest NXT Injury Report video is online, with updates on Keith Lee and Tyler Breeze after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the full video below with Matt Camp providing the updates (which are a mix of storyline and real-life).
According to Camp, Keith Lee has an unknown ankle injury suffered at the hands of the Undisputed Era during their attack. Camp noted that Lee refused medical attention.
As for Breeze, he is listed as “Day to Day” after he tweaked his neck during his triple threat match with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Lio Rush. He is not expected to miss any time.
