NXT Level Up Taping Results For This Friday (SPOILERS)

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night ahead of the NXT Roadblock special. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Trick Williams def. Guru Raaj
* Ivy Nile def. Brooklyn Barlow
* Grizzled Young Veterans def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

NXT Level Up, Joseph Lee

