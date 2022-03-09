wrestling / News
NXT Level Up Taping Results For This Friday (SPOILERS)
March 9, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up last night ahead of the NXT Roadblock special. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Trick Williams def. Guru Raaj
* Ivy Nile def. Brooklyn Barlow
* Grizzled Young Veterans def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
