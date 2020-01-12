wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 01.11.20: Warren, OH – Dijakovic & Ciampa vs. Balor & Priest Headlines
Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com
* KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley defeated The Forgotten Sons
Same @fakekinkade just different ring this time. Love seeing him go from @aiwrestling to running live shows with @WWENXT . #NXTWarren pic.twitter.com/ypO2dpYUMl
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) January 12, 2020
What a team to see live!! So excited to see them on NXT Tv #NXTWarren @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/PHIOJ0BZGn
— Heather (@msheathermagick) January 12, 2020
#NXTWarren ALEX SHELLEY!!! pic.twitter.com/dRSzLh6Rx6
— Ty (@WrestlingWithTy) January 12, 2020
* Arturo Ruas defeated Denzel DeJournette
* Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed
* Keith Lee defeated Shane Thorne
We are all just Basking in His Glory! #NXTWarren @RealKeithLee @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/g2dQ4apGKi
— Sean Thompson (@SeanTho67849696) January 12, 2020
* Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza
Match 5: Danny Burch vs Raul Mendoza. #NXTWarren pic.twitter.com/xB8pwlo9nN
— Mike Lewishausen (@MikeLewis216) January 12, 2020
* Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim & Kayden Carter defeated Bianca Belair, Taynara Conti & Shayna Baszler
One of the best @MiaYim always entertaining us at the highest of levels! #NXTWarren @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PYl6fD42Hp
— Sean Thompson (@SeanTho67849696) January 12, 2020
Love seeing @MiaYim tonight at #NXTWarren pic.twitter.com/nLIltZM5u8
— DD With Amy & Mylie (@DD_Amy_Mylie) January 12, 2020
I don’t think @QoSBaszler was a fan of the @WWENXT women’s champ @RheaRipley_WWE antics tonight at #NXTWarren pic.twitter.com/YJuSvqcgnQ
— DD With Amy & Mylie (@DD_Amy_Mylie) January 12, 2020
Latinas do it better baby…even on Road Trips! #NXTWarren @TaynaraContiWWE @WWENXT safe travels Taynara great show tonight! pic.twitter.com/xA9sfB5Sce
— Sean Thompson (@SeanTho67849696) January 12, 2020
* Donovan Dijakovic & Tomasso Ciampa defeated Finn Balor & Damian Priest
The team I never knew I needed in my life @NXTCiampa & @DijakovicWWE #NXTWarren pic.twitter.com/WK9u0G7QpF
— Heather (@msheathermagick) January 12, 2020
Thank you @NXTCiampa and @DijakovicWWE for having the #NXTWarren fans feast their eyes on this tag team pic.twitter.com/XIkK1XUagL
— Whiteoprah23 (@WhiteOprah23) January 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE
- The Usos On Reflecting on Their Mistakes During Their Time Off, Making Return to Smackdown
- Bruce Prichard On Iron Sheik Being in WrestleMania X-7 Battle Royal, Sheik Looking For Kurt Angle Backstage