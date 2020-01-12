NXT Live Event Results 01.11.20: Warren, OH – Dijakovic & Ciampa vs. Balor & Priest Headlines

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com

* KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley defeated The Forgotten Sons

What a team to see live!! So excited to see them on NXT Tv #NXTWarren ⁦@KUSHIDA_0904⁩ ⁦@fakekinkade⁩ pic.twitter.com/PHIOJ0BZGn — Heather (@msheathermagick) January 12, 2020

* Arturo Ruas defeated Denzel DeJournette

* Cameron Grimes defeated Bronson Reed

* Keith Lee defeated Shane Thorne

* Danny Burch defeated Raul Mendoza

* Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim & Kayden Carter defeated Bianca Belair, Taynara Conti & Shayna Baszler

* Donovan Dijakovic & Tomasso Ciampa defeated Finn Balor & Damian Priest