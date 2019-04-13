wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results 04.12.19 – Largo, FL: Velveteen Dream Defends In Triple Threat

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Largo, Florida featuring the Velveteen Dream defending the NXT North American title in a triple threat match. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* Nick Comoroto def. Samuel Shaw

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. Lacey Lane & Kacy Catanzaro

* Danny Burch def. Elliot Sexton

* Jermaine Haley (Stokely Hathaway) def. Eric Bugenhagen

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Jeff Lee & Matt Parker def. Mansoor Al-Shehail, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Kona Reeves

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo

* Reina Gonzalez def. Rachel Evers

* NXT North American Championship Triple-Threat Match
Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole and Matt Riddle

