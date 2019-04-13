NXT Live Event Results 04.12.19 – Largo, FL: Velveteen Dream Defends In Triple Threat

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Largo, Florida featuring the Velveteen Dream defending the NXT North American title in a triple threat match. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* Nick Comoroto def. Samuel Shaw

* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. Lacey Lane & Kacy Catanzaro

* Danny Burch def. Elliot Sexton

* Jermaine Haley (Stokely Hathaway) def. Eric Bugenhagen

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Jeff Lee & Matt Parker def. Mansoor Al-Shehail, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Kona Reeves

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo

* Reina Gonzalez def. Rachel Evers

* NXT North American Championship Triple-Threat Match

Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole and Matt Riddle

Congratulations to our #NXTLargo Fan of the Night @laughlin_josh who got to meet the team of @KacyCatanzaro and @Lay_Lane! pic.twitter.com/3rp2dksKmc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 13, 2019

See what happens when you play stupid games @KSAMANNY ? You win stupid prizes #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/s4MTSCS0D7 — flossinonyou (@ramey_eliza) April 13, 2019

A great women’s tag match as the second match at #NXTLargo! pic.twitter.com/ZJCSX7jQRN — Joseph (@Snaker345) April 12, 2019

That is one scary man. I don’t want to anger him. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/UEQlKGbxWh — Joseph (@Snaker345) April 13, 2019

My favorite pic of the night. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/32t11GG5yi — Desire His Grace (@UnworthyLoved) April 13, 2019