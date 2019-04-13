wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 04.12.19 – Largo, FL: Velveteen Dream Defends In Triple Threat
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Largo, Florida featuring the Velveteen Dream defending the NXT North American title in a triple threat match. Here are the results, via Fightful:
* Nick Comoroto def. Samuel Shaw
* Vanessa Borne & Aliyah def. Lacey Lane & Kacy Catanzaro
* Danny Burch def. Elliot Sexton
* Jermaine Haley (Stokely Hathaway) def. Eric Bugenhagen
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Jeff Lee & Matt Parker def. Mansoor Al-Shehail, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar
* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Kona Reeves
* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo
* Reina Gonzalez def. Rachel Evers
* NXT North American Championship Triple-Threat Match
Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole and Matt Riddle
That leg drop though @RachaelEllering #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/QSXRB4Gcpj
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) April 13, 2019
Congratulations to our #NXTLargo Fan of the Night @laughlin_josh who got to meet the team of @KacyCatanzaro and @Lay_Lane! pic.twitter.com/3rp2dksKmc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 13, 2019
Thank you #NXTLargo 😊 y’all made me smile! https://t.co/EdOGAMyNaT
— Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) April 13, 2019
#nxtlargo @ReinaGWWE is a bad bad woman pic.twitter.com/lsK7JbxJJO
— Zachary Lumpkin (@zlumpkin) April 13, 2019
See what happens when you play stupid games @KSAMANNY ? You win stupid prizes #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/s4MTSCS0D7
— flossinonyou (@ramey_eliza) April 13, 2019
A great women’s tag match as the second match at #NXTLargo! pic.twitter.com/ZJCSX7jQRN
— Joseph (@Snaker345) April 12, 2019
That is one scary man. I don’t want to anger him. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/UEQlKGbxWh
— Joseph (@Snaker345) April 13, 2019
My favorite pic of the night. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/32t11GG5yi
— Desire His Grace (@UnworthyLoved) April 13, 2019
#nxtlargo the Borne half of Borne and Boujie pic.twitter.com/pdyL6egdTF
— Zachary Lumpkin (@zlumpkin) April 13, 2019
Queens 🥰🥰🥰 @WWENXT #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/zes1ZJJTft
— jailene Serrano (@jaileneSerrano5) April 12, 2019
Slay Queens #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/DXLP4dmzoB
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) April 12, 2019
Always working the camera @WWE_Aliyah #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/OoAkfAmjFW
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) April 13, 2019
Thank You #NXTLargo. pic.twitter.com/ZLhdew8fTG
— D.A. Brewer (@DABrewerWWE) April 13, 2019
