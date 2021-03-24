NXT Officials Love Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying

Fightful Select reports that WWE officials in NXT reportedly love the ‘Tian Sha’ gimmick, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels particularly thinking it has a ‘long-term future’. The two have been ‘very hands on’ with the character and how it is presented.

The Mei Ying character has been played by Karen Q, who hasn’t wrestled for WWE since July 2019 after a knee injury. She hasn’t been onscreen as herself since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she fought Xia Li.