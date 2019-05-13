WWE News: NXT Stars On Being Mothers in the Wrestling Business, WWE 2K19 Honors Superstar Moms

– The WWE Performance Center shared a Mother’s Day video featuring Kavita Devi and Marina Shafir talking about being mothers and NXT stars. You can see the following video of the two talking with Alicia Taylor about the trade-offs and joys of being both a mother and a member of the NXT roster:

– WWE 2K19 posted to Twitter honoring Maryse, Trish Stratus, Lacey Evans, and Brie Bella as mothers who have appeared in the game franchise: