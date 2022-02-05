wrestling / News
NXT Stars Compete Before WWE Smackdown (Pics)
February 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE had two dark matches featuring NXT stars before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see below, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai and Tommaso Ciampa beat Pete Dunne in the dark matches before tonight’s show.
WWE has had NXT stars including Dunne, Ciampa, Dakota Kai, Shirai, and more working dark matches and Main Event tapings over the last few weeks.
gonzales wins with the pin. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y2YhkGFwbs
— K. Huntington (@k_huntington) February 5, 2022
ciampa wins with a pin. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EkjuDsbQix
— K. Huntington (@k_huntington) February 5, 2022