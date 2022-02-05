NXT Stars Compete Before WWE Smackdown (Pics)

WWE had two dark matches featuring NXT stars before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see below, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai and Tommaso Ciampa beat Pete Dunne in the dark matches before tonight’s show.

WWE has had NXT stars including Dunne, Ciampa, Dakota Kai, Shirai, and more working dark matches and Main Event tapings over the last few weeks.