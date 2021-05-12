wrestling / News
NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 T-Shirt Now Available
May 12, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Shop has the new logo t-shirt available for the recently announced NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. As noted, the event is scheduled for Sunday, June 13. Former WWE broadcaster Todd Pettengill will be serving as the host for the event.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Was ‘Embarrassed’ To Be In Randy Savage A&E Biography, Talks Brian Pillman Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Chelsea Green Hit With Cease & Desist Order, Changes Podcast Name
- Humberto Carrillo Comments On Improvised Ending From Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Backstage Rumor on Venue for WWE SummerSlam 2021, One City ‘Gaining A Lot Of Steam’