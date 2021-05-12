wrestling / News

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 T-Shirt Now Available

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House 2021

WWE Shop has the new logo t-shirt available for the recently announced NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. As noted, the event is scheduled for Sunday, June 13. Former WWE broadcaster Todd Pettengill will be serving as the host for the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover, NXT Takeover: In Your House, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading