NXT UK Taping Results From York (SPOILERS)
After taping there last night, WWE held another NXT UK taping at the York Barbican in York, England. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Grizzled Young Vets cut a promo proclaiming themselves the best
* Joe Coffey def. Amir Jordan, then cuts a promo on Ilja Dragunov.
* Mark Coffey & Wolfgang def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
– Ilja Dragunov runs out but gets stomped out by Gallus
* Aoife Valkyrie def. Amale (re-tape from yesterday)
* Tyler Bate def. Joseph Conners
– Jinny cuts a promo on the announce table, ripping on Alpha Female (Jazzy Gabbert)
* Noam Dar def. Josh Morrell
* Ilja Dragunov def.Joe Coffey
* Grizzled Young Vets def. The Hunt
* Kassius Ohno def. Jack Starz
* A-Kid def. Brian Kendrick
* NXT UK Women’s Title – I Quit Match: Kay Lee Ray def. Toni Storm
* Alexander Wolfe def. Travis Banks
* Ridge Holland def. Saxton Huxley
* Aoife Valkyrie def. Isla Dawn
* NXT UK Title Match: WALTER def. Dave Mastiff
2) Joe Coffey bt Amir Jordan, then rips on Ilja Dragunov… then says other Gallus blokes are gonna bt Burch & Lorcan… which we didn't even realise was a thing…#NXTUK #NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/eCzO3nN2UQ
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
3) Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (Golfwang…??) bt Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan with kick-slam combo…#NXTUK #NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/Urr7C4HdY3
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
4) Taaaaake 2: Aoife Valkyrie bt Amale with kick off ropes… again…#NXTUK #NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/fTkxBFrWs8
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
6) Noam Dar bt Josh Morrell with the high kick. Believe it or not, actually my first time seeing Dar live since PCW in September 2016…#NXTUK #NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/6HEDqwkSSB
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
7) Ilja Dragunov BEAT Joe Coffey with Torpedo Moscow. YEEEAAHH!! Very good for an #NXTUK TV match.#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/EtXy6NPdwb
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
GOOD OL' BOMBER Davey Boy Mastiff vs. WALTER for the #NXTUK Championship…!#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/1QDm9jePts
— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 18, 2020
