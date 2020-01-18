NXT UK Taping Results From York (SPOILERS)

After taping there last night, WWE held another NXT UK taping at the York Barbican in York, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Grizzled Young Vets cut a promo proclaiming themselves the best

* Joe Coffey def. Amir Jordan, then cuts a promo on Ilja Dragunov.

* Mark Coffey & Wolfgang def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

– Ilja Dragunov runs out but gets stomped out by Gallus

* Aoife Valkyrie def. Amale (re-tape from yesterday)

* Tyler Bate def. Joseph Conners

– Jinny cuts a promo on the announce table, ripping on Alpha Female (Jazzy Gabbert)

* Noam Dar def. Josh Morrell

* Ilja Dragunov def.Joe Coffey

* Grizzled Young Vets def. The Hunt

* Kassius Ohno def. Jack Starz

* A-Kid def. Brian Kendrick

* NXT UK Women’s Title – I Quit Match: Kay Lee Ray def. Toni Storm

* Alexander Wolfe def. Travis Banks

* Ridge Holland def. Saxton Huxley

* Aoife Valkyrie def. Isla Dawn

* NXT UK Title Match: WALTER def. Dave Mastiff

