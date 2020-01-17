Full Spoilers From NXT UK Tapings

– The spoilers are in from Friday’s NXT UK takings in York, England. You can see the set of taping results below, per Fightful:

– WALTER is presented with a brand new NXT UK Championship. Imperium then cuts a promo on Undisputed Era for Worlds Collide next week.

First episode 'proper' starts with Imperium out as WALTER is presented with brand new #NXTUK Title belt (looks a lot like the old one from here…). They then have some STERN WORDS for Undisputed Era for Worlds Collide next week.#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/WvBtJSQLeG — BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 17, 2020

* Jordan Devlin def. Ligero

* Ilja Dragunov def. Josh Terry

– Ilja starts hyping up Finn Balor when Gallus interrupts. Joe Coffey blames Ilja for his TakeOver loss.

* Travis Banks def. The Brian Kendrick (Believed to conclude episode 1)

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate)

– Eddie Dennis out to talk about what he did to Trent Seven in Blackpool. Trent comes out and they have a confrontation

* Isla Dawn def. Nina Samuels

* Ridge Holland def. Tyson T-Bone

* Imperium def. Dave Mastiff and South Wales Subculture

"Wooooooaaaaaooooohhh" vs. "DER DER DER DER DERDER": presumably main event of show #2, it's Mark Andrew's, Flash Morgan Webster & groundshaking Bomber" Dave Mastiff vs. Bartel, Wolfe & Aichner of Imperium#NXTUK#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/ovtfa6Tj6E — BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 17, 2020

* Piper Niven def. Dani Luna

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to an “I Quit” match and will defend her title. Storm can no longer challenge Ray for the title if she loses.

Kay Lee Ray is here to do a talkie, but Toni Storm marches out to confront her and say she stole the victory at Takeover. KLR challenges Toni to an I QUIT title rematch, but if Toni loses she can't challenge for belt again while Kay Lee is champ.#NXTUK#NXTUKYork pic.twitter.com/x7IySEcEtm — BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) January 17, 2020

* Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale

* Dave Mastiff defeated Saxon Huxley

* Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight