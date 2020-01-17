wrestling / News

Full Spoilers From NXT UK Tapings

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo

– The spoilers are in from Friday’s NXT UK takings in York, England. You can see the set of taping results below, per Fightful:

– WALTER is presented with a brand new NXT UK Championship. Imperium then cuts a promo on Undisputed Era for Worlds Collide next week.

* Jordan Devlin def. Ligero

* Ilja Dragunov def. Josh Terry

– Ilja starts hyping up Finn Balor when Gallus interrupts. Joe Coffey blames Ilja for his TakeOver loss.

* Travis Banks def. The Brian Kendrick (Believed to conclude episode 1)

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate)

– Eddie Dennis out to talk about what he did to Trent Seven in Blackpool. Trent comes out and they have a confrontation

* Isla Dawn def. Nina Samuels

* Ridge Holland def. Tyson T-Bone

* Imperium def. Dave Mastiff and South Wales Subculture

* Piper Niven def. Dani Luna

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to an “I Quit” match and will defend her title. Storm can no longer challenge Ray for the title if she loses.

* Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale

* Dave Mastiff defeated Saxon Huxley

* Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight

