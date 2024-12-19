Oba Femi Reveals the Advice Big E Gave Him at WWE Tryouts

– During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide, WWE NXT Superstar Oba Femi discussed meeting former WWE Champion Big E and the helpful advice Big E gave Femi when he attended his WWE tryouts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Oba Femi on Big E: “I’ve only spoken to him one time in person,” Femi said. “This was the 2022 tryouts. I think there was a Stand & Deliver in LA. And we spoke briefly, and he said to me at that time, because I wasn’t on TV in any capacity.”

On the advice Big E gave him: “He said ‘The fact that they’d bring you to a tryout to help coaches, that means they really trust you. So just keep doing what you’re doing.’ And he probably doesn’t even remember that he said it, because I’m sure he drops nuggets of wisdom everywhere he goes. But yeah, he said that to me. And stuff like that goes a long way. It’s very encouraging. And those words paid off.”

Oba Femi was in action at last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT, beating Axiom in a singles bout. Also, WWE NXT Deadline earlier this month, he won the Iron Survivor Challenge to win a future title shot at the NXT Championship.