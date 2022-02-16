Octagon Jr To Make United States Debut At MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced that Octagon Jr will make his United States wrestling debut at MLW Superfight on February 26. He will team with Puma King and a mystery partner against Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro and Arez.

Octagon Jr makes US debut in trios match at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26

See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE

The spectacular world of lucha libre will be showcased in a mixed sized lucha trios tag team extravaganza Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

— Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.

Octagon Jr., Puma King and a mystery partner will face Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro in what promises to be an exhilarating nonstop clash of six top luchadores.

Featuring the American debut of Octagon Jr., Cesar promises a spectacular bout unlike anything else on the SuperFight card.

A former AAA World Trios Champion an, member of Los Jinetes del Aire (“The Air Raiders”), Octagon Jr. donned the Octagon mask in 2019 and represents the next generation of one of AAA’s most iconic luchadores.

Pouncing into action alongside Octagon Jr., is the coolest cat around, Puma King. No stranger to MLW, Puma King looks to return to the league with a purrrfect outing at SuperFight.

But who is the mystery third man on this team?

Calling themselves Strange Sangre, Gino Medina, Arez and Mini Abismo Negro laugh at the idea of a mystery man. Claiming Octagon Jr. & Puma King need all of the tricks they can use to have a shot at defeating them, this trio enters Charlotte full of confidence and skepticism about the mystery third person.

Will Strange Sangre vanquish Octagon Jr., Puma King and their mystery man? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

— Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

–Stairway to Hell–

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

–Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

–Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

—-Mixed Trios Match—-

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

• Cesar Duran

• World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

• Ricky & Kerry Morton

• “The Judge” EJ Nduka

• Myron Reed

• TJP

• Von Erichs

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.