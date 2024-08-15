Omos Comments on MVP Leaving WWE, Says He’ll Miss Him

As previously reported, MVP appeared at a Bloodsport event last month and confirmed that he is leaving WWE. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Omos spoke about the exit of his former manager and noted that he will miss working with him.

He said: “Since my time on WWE, I’ve spent the most time with MVP on the road. We’ve driven everywhere. It was him and I, hip to hip. I’m definitely going to miss him. I think it was time and in our time spent together, I was able to learn a lot from him. I was able to pick his brain. We spoke about everything from wrestling to promos. How to be a good heel. Just little things about the business that a lot of guys don’t get, I got to get that one-on-one time with him, someone who is very experienced in this business. I was extremely grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him and I did learn a lot. Forever friendship. He’s forever my guy.