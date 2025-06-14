Omos Recalls Being Hurt In Lead-Up To WrestleMania 39 Match With Brock Lesnar

Omos recently looked back on his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and said he was hurt in the lead-up to the bout. Omos spoke about the match with Lesnar on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see highlights below:

On having injury issues leading into the show: “The whole time I did that match at Mania, I had no feeling in my right foot. So, none. I was doing rehab. That whole month leading up to that match at Mania, I could not feel my toes on the bottom of my soles of my feet… I had an MRI done and they realized I had I had two bulging discs and they say, you know, I got the cortisone shots and then they said, ‘Hey, since you’re young and this is your first, you know, real back issue you ever had, like we don’t think you need surgery, so like we’re gonna have to do like pretty intense rehab for it.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ So, for like a month straight, I was at the PC every day doing rehab for it and getting ready for the match at Mania.”

On not being worried about taking Lesnar’s moves: “No, Brock, he’s a specimen. I wasn’t worried at all. People forget he’s a farm boy. He throws hay for a living. So him picking me up at 300-400 pounds. I knew he was gonna be able to do that. If Bobby can pick me up, I knew he could.

On taking the German suplex: ” That was my first time ever taking a suplex. Never taken it in training, never done it to PC, not from anyone. That’s the first time I ever took it in German suplex was during that match… He’s such a great dude. Because I remember during rehearsals, he just goes, ‘Hey, how many Germans do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘Brother, it’s you Brock. However much you want to give me, brother. You’re doing me a favor with this match. So however many Germans you want that makes you look good, we’re gonna do it.’ He goes, okay.”

On the F5: “That F5 was easy. The Germans sucked. But for the first time in my entire life, I never felt someone hook me that way, and I could feel the muscles contract when he picked me up. For the first time I felt that oh sh*t, I can’t do anything.”