Ongoing Spoilers From WWE NXT Taping

– WWE is taping material for the next several weeks of NXT on Wednesday at Full Sail University. The episodes will run from October 25th through November 15th. The live results are below per Wrestling Inc:

October 25th

* The show opens with a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

* Nikki Cross won a battle royal to earn the final spot in the “Takeover: Houston” Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title. Cross, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce come to the ring for a photo-op with NXT General Manager William Regal.

* Aleister Black makes his entrance but The Velveteen Dream attacks him and destroys him while he’s tied up in the ropes. Black gets free, fights back and sends Dream retreating.