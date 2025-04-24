wrestling / News

Opening Match For Tonight’s Episode of TNA Impact

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The opening match for tonight’s TNA Impact is set. PWInsider reports that the tag team match pitting The System’s Moose & JDC against Trey Miguel & Ace Austin will kick off the show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+.

The lineup for the show is:

* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin
* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne
* Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah
* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBD
* The Nemeths visit the Hardy Compound
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana

