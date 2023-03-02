Orange Cassidy & Danhausen Win Tag Team Battle Royale On AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy and Danhausen are headed to AEW Revolution, winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the two win the battle royale, which also included the Blacpool Combat Club, LFI, The Dark Order, Lucha Bros, Aussie Open, Top Flight, The Kingdom, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, and The Butcher & The Blade.

The win earns Cassidy and Danhausen a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Sunday’s PPV, where they will face The Guns, The Acclaimed, and the team of Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. The Gunns are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

And just two teams remain in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale – The Butcher and The Blade (@andycomplains @BladeOfBuffalo) and @orangecassidy and @DanhausenAD!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/skDXL1AVRo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023