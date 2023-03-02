wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy & Danhausen Win Tag Team Battle Royale On AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy and Danhausen are headed to AEW Revolution, winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the two win the battle royale, which also included the Blacpool Combat Club, LFI, The Dark Order, Lucha Bros, Aussie Open, Top Flight, The Kingdom, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, and The Butcher & The Blade.
The win earns Cassidy and Danhausen a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Sunday’s PPV, where they will face The Guns, The Acclaimed, and the team of Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. The Gunns are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.
FIRE UP THE BLIMP@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy get the win and move on to #AEWRevolution #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/se7CBFsVkJ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 2, 2023
And just two teams remain in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale – The Butcher and The Blade (@andycomplains @BladeOfBuffalo) and @orangecassidy and @DanhausenAD!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/skDXL1AVRo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
.@DanhausenAD and @orangecassidy have PUNCHED THEIR TICKETS TO #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships THIS SUNDAY!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MU1rGf59vC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era Worked In WWE NXT
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’