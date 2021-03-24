wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Debuting New Theme On Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Orange Cassidy will get a new theme when he and Chuck Taylor compete on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the two will battle Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake next Monday, and that Cassidy will debut a new theme song.
Khan said that it won’t be Cassidy’s indie theme “Jane” by Jefferson Starship, noting that he tried for a year and a half to get it to no avail. He continued, “So I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It’s a new theme. The fans attending #AEWDynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT!”
Khan has gone all-out on entrance themes before, buying the rights to “Tarzan Boy” for Jungle Boy’s entrance in full.
It’s not Jane. I’d tried to get it for a year & a half, they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It’s a new theme. The fans attending #AEWDynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021
