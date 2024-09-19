Orange Cassidy Praises Will Ospreay As Among The Best In the World

Orange Cassidy is a believer in Will Ospreay, labeling him as one of the absolute best in the world. Cassidy shared his praise for the AEW International Champion in an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ show, and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On Ospreay’s Britishness: “Dude, have you heard him talk? Whew. The most British man I’ve ever heard in my life. People think he started saying ‘Bruv’ as a thing, like a catchphrase. No, he says it all the time.”

On Ospreay’s talent: “I’m going to say something that I believe, that Will Ospreay might be, probably is the best professional wrestler in the world today. Definitely top three. I feel like you can’t say Bryan Danielson because that’s like, ‘Yeah, we know.’ He shouldn’t be put in that…because we all know he is, and he’s holding the championship. It doesn’t matter who he’s in the ring with, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. He does a phenomenal job of getting the people going. That’s what you want. He hasn’t wrestled in a while, but Kenny Omega, obviously is. I would not put myself up in that echelon.”