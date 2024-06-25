Orange Cassidy On Preparing To Face Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy faces off with Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming weekend, and Cassidy recently spoke about the preparation for the match. The two previously competed as part of a four-way match at last year’s show, and he spoke with Under The Ring about facing Sabre at the June 30th show. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On preparing to face Sabre: “You just kinda hope for the best. I think I have a little bit of advantage this time because I was able to wrestle him last year, and I found out that he has a counter to everything I do, so it gave me a little bit of a year to kind of plan for his counters. He is the best technical wrestler in the world, so this is a little daunting.”

On trying to get a different match out of Sabre than Bryan Danielson did: “I think it’s very important that…I won’t try to emulate that match because you’ve already seen it. I definitely think it’s unique where I am a far different wrestler than Bryan Danielson. So it’ll be a far different match I’ll have with Zack Sabre, to have a match that is our own and not try to emulate something that will probably go down as one of the greatest technical wrestling matches ever, so yeah, it’s best not you try to emulate but try to just be our own thing.”