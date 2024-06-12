– During a recent interview with WHO 13’s Mark Freund ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Des Moines, Iowa, Orange Cassidy discussed his ongoing issues with Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander: “Hopefully, the story is going where I don’t get beat up anymore, but I know that’s not gonna happen. Yeah, my world is falling apart around me. All my friends have left me and now they’re trying to beat me up. I think the thing that hurt the absolute worst, was Kris Statlander punching me in the face. We relied on each other a lot.”

On self-reflecting on the things they have said: “The things that they’re saying when they’re not punching me in the face are kind of true. It kind of makes me self-reflect, like, ‘Have I have I not been a good friend?’ So there’s a lot of self-reflection and it’s very lonely. Because for many, I mean, you watch AEW, you know, I always had a new partner every week, it seemed like, right? Now everyone’s gone, and it’s like, ‘Oh, okay, well, then.’ It’s a weird feeling being on your own. I’m just grateful that there are good people in AEW, like Willow Nightingale, and Kyle O’Reilly, for that sake, too, who are willing to step up and help me out.”