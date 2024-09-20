O’Shay Edwards’ Opponent Wish List Includes Donovan Dijak, Hammerstone, More

O’Shay Edwards has a wish list of opponents that includes Donovan Dijak, Hammerstone, Shelton Benjamin and more. The American Xcellence Wrestling Heavyweight Champion posted to his Twitter account with an opponent wish list that you can see below.

The list features:

* Kaun

* Toa Liona

* Raj Dhesi

* Brick Savage

* Alex Kane

* Hammerstone

* PB Smooth

* Shelton Benjamin

* Mad Man Fulton

* Donovan Dijak

* Gabe Kidd

* Roy Johnson

* Josh Bishop

* Galeno Del Mal

* Carlie Bravo

* Camaro

* KEITA

* Bojack

* Duke Davis

* Charles Mason

* Derek Neal