OTT Stickin Out Results 1.5.20: Title Match in Main Event, More
– Over The Top Wrestling had their Stickin Out show on January 5th in Belfast, Ireland. The results are below per Fightful:
* More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin) defeated Club Tropicana (Aidan & Captain Sexsea) & Travis Banks
Thanks @OTT_wrestling it was great to be back! It’s not about the destination it’s the journey and the friends we make along the way. 🌴💯 pic.twitter.com/xPC4RqkS8Q
— Travis Banks (@Travis_BanksPW) January 5, 2020
* Cara Noir defeated B. Cool
* OTT Women’s Title Match: Sammii Jayne defeats Katey Harvey to win the title
Who wants to hear @katey_harvey make @SammiiJayneUK sing? #ottwrestling pic.twitter.com/JmXavr6f0n
— Dani 🧡 (@RebelLipstick) January 6, 2020
* Omari defeated The OJMO
* Scotty Davis defeated Shota Umino
* Only True Pros (Liam Royal & Michael May) defeated Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)
* OTT Gender Neutral Title Match: Adam Maxted defeated Mark Haskins to win the title
Won my first title in @OTT_wrestling as moment I have worked relentlessly to be ready for! I beat one of the best and most intense there is @ThisIsHaskins to prove again that I can hang with the best in that ring pic.twitter.com/Q0h1XDYOib
— Adam 'FLEX' Maxted (@AdamMaxted) January 5, 2020
.@AdamMaxted vs @ThisIsHaskins for the @OTT_wrestling GN Championship.
Soon on https://t.co/m45DCSCHWv pic.twitter.com/RglpHz8P9m
— Matthew Macklin (@MatthewMacklin) January 6, 2020
That winning pop 🔥vs @ThisIsHaskins @OTT_wrestling pic.twitter.com/LcobPMcB1k
— Adam 'FLEX' Maxted (@AdamMaxted) January 6, 2020
