OTT Stickin Out Results 1.5.20: Title Match in Main Event, More

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Over The Top Wrestling had their Stickin Out show on January 5th in Belfast, Ireland. The results are below per Fightful:

* More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin) defeated Club Tropicana (Aidan & Captain Sexsea) & Travis Banks

* Cara Noir defeated B. Cool

* OTT Women’s Title Match: Sammii Jayne defeats Katey Harvey to win the title

* Omari defeated The OJMO

* Scotty Davis defeated Shota Umino

* Only True Pros (Liam Royal & Michael May) defeated Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)

* OTT Gender Neutral Title Match: Adam Maxted defeated Mark Haskins to win the title

