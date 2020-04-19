OTT Wrestling Announces That They’ve Lost Their Wrestling School

Joey Cabray of Over the Top Wrestling and Jordan Devlin announced on Twitter today that OTT has lost their wrestling school after their landlord refused to work with them even though the school can’t earn any revenue right now. They did note that they will be open the school up again in a new location.

Cabray tweeted: “Today we lost our school, a landlord unwilling to work with us in any form. This school meant so much to the scene, trainees and trainers. We will be back with a new and better location soon 💪🏼💪🏼”

Devlin tweeted: “Landlord refused to accept anything less than 100% of the rent we usually pay. In a time he knows it’s impossible to earn that rent. I’m glad we’re moving, glad we’re not giving a man like that any more money. The building isn’t the school, it’s the people in it. We’ll go again.”

