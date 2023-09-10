OVW Saturday Night Special Hard Reset Results 9.9.23: EC3 vs. Jessie Godderz, More

OVW held their Saturday Night Special Hard Reset show on Saturday night, with EC3 in action and more. You can see the results from the Louisville, Kentucky show, which aired on FITE, below per Cagematch.net:

* Donovan Cecil def. D’Mone Solavino

* OVW Kentucky Heavyweight Title #1 Contender’s Match: Star Rider def. Dimes, Eric Darkstorm, Jared Kripke, TW3, and Ty Vance

* Manny Domingo def. Will Austin

* Amazing Maria & Haley J def. PJ Jones & Shalonce Royal

* Tony Evans def. Crixus

* OVW Tag Team Championship Match: The Overmen def. The Derby City Destroyers

* The Holy Trinity def. Freya The Slaya, Harley Jane & Riley Matthews

* OVW Rush Championship Blindfold Match: Kal Herro def. Adam Revolver

* Jessie Godderz def. EC3

* OVW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jack Vaughn def. Cash Flo, Mahabali Shera, and Tony Gunn