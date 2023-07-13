PAC, Kota Ibushi Announced As Final Members Of Blood & Guts Match On AEW Dynamite

The AEW Blood & Guts teams are official for next week’s AEW Dynamite with PAC and Kota Ibushi joining into the fray. The main event segment of tonight’s show saw PAC be announced of the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club’s team, while Ibushi was revealed at the end of the show to be on Team Elite.

This will mark Ibushi’s AEW debut. He is a former tag team partner of Kenny Omega’s as the Golden Lovers.

The updated lineups for the teams are Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC for Team BCC and Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi for Team Elite.

The 5th man on the side of the #BlackpoolCombatClub has been revealed: it is none other than The Bastard PAC, and he is OUT FOR REVENGE against Kenny Omega! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC | @KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/VMjURNbn5s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2023