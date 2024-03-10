PAC Returns on AEW Collision, Saves Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero From The Elite

The bastard has returned to AEW as PAC came back on AEW Collision to save Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M from the Elite. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada quickly won a squash match, when Kingston tried to get revenge for Wednesday night. It was three-on-one, so it didn’t go well. Penta tried to make the save and eventually PAC made the save for real. The three then challenged the Elite to a trios match at AEW Big Business, which was made official.

PAC IS BACK as he stands face to face with Kazuchika Okada! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/oOggW0KKld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024