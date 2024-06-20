wrestling / News
PAC Says The Owen Hart Tournament Is All About Him
Following his win over Claudio Castagnoli on last night’s AEW Dynamite, PAC said that the Owen Hart tournament is all about him. The Bastard will face the winner of Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in the tournament semifinals.
He said: “This tournament is about me. It’s not about Shingo, it’s not about Bryan Danielson, Jeff Jarrett, it’s not about Jay White; this tournament is about ‘The Bastard.’ Now I just pinned one of the very best to ever do this in what, twelve minutes? I’m undeniable, man. Just let me be very clear; I am winning this tournament. And I am going on to claim my Wembley moment. Understand me? Good.”
EXCLUSIVE! #AEW cameras catch up with @BASTARDPAC after he stood victorious in his 1st round #OwenCup match-up on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FKUIR8o5hB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
