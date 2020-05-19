wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Reveals Which Condiment She Dips Her Pizza In, RAW Top 10 Moments

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Paige is featured on the First We Feast Fridge Tours Instagram series, showing off her kitchen and fridge at her home in Los Angeles. She revealed in the video that she likes to dip her pizza in mayonnaise (or vegannaise as she notes in the video).

– Here are WWE’s top 10 RAW moments:

