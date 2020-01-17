Paige Says The Fiend Is Her Top Star in WWE Right Now

– Paige is a big fan of Bray Wyatt’s character, singling out the WWE Universal Champion as her top star in the company right now. Paige spoke with Give Me Sport for a new interview and was took a moment to share her praise of Wyat’s Fiend character.

“The Fiend is my top star in WWE right now,” she said. “I think he’s incredible, wonderful. I’ve known Bray [Wyatt] since day one. His character always evolves and changes. It’s so intricate and interesting that he can evolve into anything.”

She continued, “It’s interesting because every time he wrestles someone they turn into the old-school them. So Daniel Bryan and The Miz turning heel, those are good examples. It’s weird and interesting and I like it.”

Wyatt is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble next weekend.