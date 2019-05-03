wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Tweetsplains Recent Social Media Posts, WWE Hall of Famers Tour Intrepid Museum With Fans, Today Would Have Been Stu Hart’s Birthday
May 3, 2019
– ESPN has a new video with Paige in which she ‘tweetsplains’ some of her recent posts on social media.
– WWE has posted a new video in which Ricky Steamboat and Ivory tour the Intrepid Museum with fans in New York City during Wrestlemania 35 week.
– Today would have been the 101st birthday of Stu Hart, the grandfather of Natalya and father of Bret Hart. He passed away on October 16, 2003 at the age of 88. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.
