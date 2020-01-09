Pampero Firpo Passes Away At The Age of 89

A series of posts from his daughter on Twitter revealed that famed Argentinian/American wrestler Pampero Firpo has passed away at the age of 89. Firpo, real name Juan Kachmanian, made appearances for a variety of promotions from 1953 to 1986. He wrestled for WWC, Big Time Wrestling, NWA Hollywood and even the WWWF, before it was the WWF. After his retirement, he spent 25 years working for the USPS in San Jose.

In a note of trivia, Firpo is the one who created the catchphrase “Ohhh yeah!”, before it was adopted and popularized by the Macho Man Randy Savage.

His daughter Mary wrote on Twitter: “Pampero Firpo: My beloved father, Pampero Firpo, (Juan Kachmanian), passed away today just a few months shy of his 90th birthday. As a professional wrestler for over 30 years, he thrilled fans around the world, wrestling in 21 different countries across 5 continents. At home, he was loving, generous, and protective. He was faithful to God, devoted to his family, and made friends wherever he went. At the end, he expressed gratitude and peace for his extraordinary life well-lived. Thank you to his fans, friends, and colleagues who have shared your memories, friendship, love, prayers, and support with my dad and our family. It means the world to us. God bless you. ❤️ Mary. 2 Corinthians 5:8.”

