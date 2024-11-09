STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag 2024 League Night 6

November 4th, 2024 | UMK Sports Studio in Miyazaki, Kyushu | Attendance: 420

Finally caught up just as new shows are out. It’s tough to keep up with tournaments. We’ve got four tournament matches on tap and a main event that I’m going to cover because of who’s involved.

Blue Goddesses Block: Devil Princess [2] vs. Sakuradamon [0]

On paper, this looked like a basic forgettable match and that’s basically what we got. Sakuradamon, which consists of Aya Sakura and Yuna Mizumori, make for a fine little duo and while Devil Princess is good, they’re also still very young. That meant there wasn’t exactly a ring general in there to run the show. There was still some solid back and forth and nothing about this was bad, it just did nothing to really stand out. I fully expected Devil Princess to win given that they’re champs and Sakuradamon is a lower card duo so I was surprised when Aya laid out Azusa with a high kick after 13:00. A bit longer than it needed and the result might set up a title match but there’s nothing really to see here. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: BMI2000 [2] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [0]

I like Ranna and Tomoka but I’m not really interested in the Natsuko/Ruaka pairing. BMI2000 is a HATE team so, of course, they threw the babyfaces into empty chairs at ringside and did some of the generic brawling they’re known for. This continued with the expected formula of Ruaka and Natsuko bullying the young girls for the majority of the runtime until the faces made something of a comeback. They never truly threatened though so this lacked any sort of drama. I bought into either result in the previous match but that was never the case here. BMI2000 won with a double chokeslam followed by a lariat from Ruaka in 10:55. This one was wildly average and didn’t do much for me. [**]

Blue Goddesses Block: REStart [8] vs. wing*gori [0]

Oh, this should be good. Natsupoi and Saori have been on a tear while wing*gori is in the conversation for the best tag team of 2024. Things were lighthearted to start with some taunting and quality exchanges from all four ladies. You got the sense this was going to at least get near the distance because of how they started. Not slow-paced but deliberate. As if they were saving bigger stuff for later. As they did throughout the 5STAR Grand Prix, Hanan and Saya Iida stepped up and looked like they belonged against two top stars. Hanan traded forearms with Saori while showing no fear and Saya threw the former tag champions around with relative ease. It felt like Saya was enough to bring out that vicious side of Natsupoi that’s always great. They were trading even tougher shots than Saori and Hanan, which is saying something. There was a moment where they tried a twist on the Tower of Doom spot which was a decent idea but it missed the mark and looked weak. The final few minutes afterward were great though and Natsupoi ROCKED Saya with a superkick as a highlight. Both teams had close calls and one by Saya after Poi missed her twisting splash had everyone biting. Just as REStart geared up for a big tandem move, time expired at the 15:00 mark. I figured that would deliver and it absolutely did. Two great teams going at it for 15 electric minutes. [****]

Red Goddesses Block: FWC [6] vs. Peach*Rock [2]

Two units from STARS. I expected something respectful but FWC denied an opening handshake. Koguma looked to Hazuki when it was offered and she seemingly was the one to suggest not to do it. The match itself featured a lot of counters and quick offense, showcasing how well these ladies all know each other. That said, Hazuki kept up her aggressive streak, wailing on Momo at times in a way that felt like they were enemies and not stablemates. Mayu fared better against that Hazuki style and it harkened back to their excellent Grand Prix match last year. Things broke down late with both teams in the ring together and FWC went for stereo dives only for Peach*Rock to cut them off and hit their own. In the end, Hazuki took out Mayu with a tope suicida while Koguma swung Momo around before locking her in a choke to win in 13:33. A very good match that featured four women with strong chemistry and one that furthered the Hazuki story. The teams did show each other love after the bell. [***¼]

AZM vs. Suzu Suzuki

Our main event is an interesting one. Nothing on the line but two key members of Neo Gensis colliding. Interestingly, this is not a match we’ve gotten at a Grand Prix or anything like that. Right off the bat, this was two women going hard and displaying how evenly matched they could be. It was a case of a stand-off feeling like it meant something rather than just being two people doing it because they can. Suzu took the first upper hand after sneaking in a cheap shot following a handshake. She used her strength advantage to do so, overpowering AZM or just leveling her with forearms. AZM turned things around with a kick to the chest from the apron and an armbar while on the top rope. She kept the focus on the arm after that as this became a battle of the two trading offense with neither having firm control. Suzu’s uranage of sorts off the top looked good and when that wasn’t enough, she looked for the German suplex but AZM had it well scouted. Alas, Suzu blocked her counter and hit the move anyway, winning in 16:53. A hell of a match between two of the best out there. They wanted to show them being relatively even and they did but Suzu was just a bit better on this night. [***¾]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 8 (4-1) REStart 9 (4-0-1) High Mate 4 (2-0) Rian & Waka 4 (2-0) Anecon 4 (2-1) Kohaku & Mei Seira 4 (2-1) BMI2000 4 (2-1) SLK & Suzu 2 (1-1) PsyQueen 2 (1-1) Sakuradamon 2 (1-1) Tam & Sayaka 2 (1-2) Devil Princess 2 (1-3) Peach*Rock 2 (1-3) wing*gori 1 (0-1-1) 02line 2 (1-3) Momo & Thekla 0 (0-0) Ranna & Tomoka 0 (0-3) Hina & Lady C 0 (0-3)