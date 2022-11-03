Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.2.22  

AEW Dynamite

November 2nd, 2022 | Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT (Thursday morning technically) AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS! I appreciate that it has remained an AEW staple.

Darby Allin (50-19-1) vs. Jay Lethal

Tony Khan’s obsession with putting Jay Lethal on TV while the likes of Ricky Starks sit on their hands backstage will always baffle me. We got no win/loss record shown for Lethal as this fight started in the aisle. Darby had his ribs taped due to the attack a few weeks ago. Jay took control after Dutt and Singh arrived and he did a Figure Four under the guardrail. I’d like Lethal on TV if his new gimmick was just doing Figure Fours in odd places. Go all in on how dumb it is and have him do it in places that give him no advantage like under the announce table or something. A German suplex on the apron took us into the commercial break and Lethal remained in control throughout it. Darby fought back and hit Diamond Dust but he couldn’t cover quickly due to his ribs. The highlight of the match was Darby trying a dive and hitting the brick wall that was Singh. They were ejected and “Sting” showed up to hit Darby with a bat in the ribs. He sent him inside where Lethal won with Lethal Injection in 9:05. It told a fine enough story but remained uninteresting. [**½]

The masked man revealed himself to be the Factory’s Cole Karter. It got NO reaction because nobody knows/cares who he is. Sting’s music hit but he didn’t come out. Instead, we got Jeff Jarrett behind Darby and he broke a guitar over his head. He cut a promo about being the “last outlaw” and said that Sting is what Darby worships, making him Darby’s biggest weakness. He then put over his family’s history and how their fingerprints are all over wrestling, including AEW. They will pile up body bags. Jarrett is a, um, choice to bring it. I’ll leave it at that. However, him having the TNA “My World” theme is 10/10.

We heard from Jon Moxley who loves this kind of competition. He is excited for Lee Moriarty’s opportunity but thinks he’s not ready for the BCC.

Another clip was shown of the Trios Titles finals at All Out, only for the Elite to be edited out and replaced by Death Triangle. Yes, bring them back and keep Punk away.

Jon Moxley (63-5-1) vs. Lee Moriarty (11-2 in 2022)

This is another World Title Eliminator. I guess 90% of non-title matches will be that way. I’m excited for this because Moriarty has a load of talent. The great Ethan Page joined commentary as he’s in the Full Gear tournament gimmick. You usually see the roles reversed here as the heel is the one with the edge and the face has to prove themselves. I liked that Moxley was always a step ahead and Lee used a single arm DDT going into break to turn the tide. They remained kind of even through the break but upon returning, Lee started in with smooth moves and then started to KICK HIS FUCKING HEAD IN. I love that, especially since Lee’s style is similar to the BCC. As this happened, the crowd was more interested in the arrival of Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Moxley got going and Lee turned an armbar into the Border City Stretch. Moxley got free and won with a cross armbreaker in 10:09. That was really good stuff that did exactly what it needed to. [***¼]

After the bell, Ethan Page hit the ring and laid out Moxley with a boot. YES, GIVE ETHAN MORE TO DO!

It’s supposed to be the sitdown interview for Britt Baker and Saraya, which to me is still not the big match AEW believes it is. Britt no showed, so Saraya went on a rant and Renee asked about her medical status. Saraya basically said that she wants to clear things with one more doctor before she announces anything. Oh, ok.

William Regal was interviewed and said that all of MJF’s potential won’t help him face a real demon like Moxley.

It’s time for the Daddy Ass Birthday Bash. Thankfully, JR wasn’t out there to do this “LISTEN” and kill their entrance. Billy can’t scissor because of what Swerve did to his hand so the Acclaimed gifted him new foam scissor hands. His next gift was paper scissors from the fans and then a World’s Greatest Daddy trophy. Bowens said they invited some of Billy’s friends but they were upset that he missed the “reunion” recently. The final gift was a bunch of adoption papers to make him the official Daddy Ass. The Gunns interrupted, leading to William Morrissey attacking from behind. FTR made the save and the heels bailed. FTR looked at the Tag Titles for a bit before handing them back to the champions.

Britt Baker was interviewed by Tony Schiavone to say that she does things on her time. She brought up conspiracies as she tries to add another layer to her character. Jamie Hayter was with her and they want to wrestle so they tell AEW to get them a team to face on Friday.

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho [c] vs. Colt Cabana

Jericho’s challenge was to anyone who previous held a title in ROH, not just world champions. Jericho also said he’d whip Lamar Jackson, who laughed about it. Colt Cabana answered and somewhere, Phil is fuming. Neither guy had their record shown. Interestingly, Cabana didn’t have any Dark Order references. He started pretty hot, taking Jericho by surprise. They took a rough spill outside heading into the back. Returning, Cabana got in stuff like a moonsault and even turned the Walls into the Billy Goat’s Curse. The JAS got involved slightly and that allowed Jericho to win with the Codebreaker in 8:14. A fun little match here. [**¾]

Post-match, the JAS went after ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni until Claudio Castagnoli made the save. Bryan Danielson also ran out and that parked a brawl involving both stables. Blood and Guts was months ago, why is this feud still happening?

Renee Paquette interviewed Death Triangle ahead of Rey Fénix’s chance to become a double champion tonight. Pac gave him advice to bring the bell hammer. I don’t like thee Death Triangle issues.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy [c] (72-27-2) vs. Luchasaurus (12-2) vs. Rey Fénix (70-37)

I miss OC’s old theme. Lots of kids were dressed as OC in the crowd. He’s the perfect guy to cater to youth. The booking of this title with two triple threats to start is so weird. This was the expected match filled with action and spots and not much in the way of story. I’m actually okay with that because wrestling needs that from time to time. Luchasaurus used his size advantage to take control through the commercial break. Jungle Boy showed up after the break and attacked Luchasaurus, putting him through a table. That left it to OC against Fénix and Pac offered up the hammer. Fénix declined and that allowed OC to retain with the Orange Punch after a fun 9:57. Kind of messy but mostly a good time. [***]

Pac attacked OC after the match but then the music of KATSUYORI SHIBATA hit. He came out flanked by Best Friends and Pac bailed. He stood across from OC and signed the contract for an All-Atlantic Title shot. Absolute madness. Shibata is the FIRST thing that feels must-see on Rampage in a LONG time.

The immediate cut from Shibata to a backstage Swerve interview with Rick Ross is peak TV. As Ross put Swerve over, Keith Lee showed up to ask what Swerve has been up to with hurting Billy and who was holding the camera during it. Ross didn’t like the accusations and Swerve offered the idea of an eight man tag coming up to ease tension. Okay.

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill [c] (40-0) vs. Marina Shafir (14-4)

They had an 11 minute match earlier this year that I might’ve overrated (**). Nyla Rose and Vickie came to the stage with the TBS Title to do commentary on a microphone. It wasn’t good. Jade won with Jaded in 2:17 and I legit laughed at Marina having a deadpan look on her face as she took the finish. [NR]

Kiera Hogan, who they said was done with the Baddies on Dark, tried to get back the title for Jade and was laid out for her troubles. Jade walked away from her in disappointment.

The House of Black had a vignette where they seemed to hold a funeral for Malakai Black.

ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe [c] (7-1) vs. Brian Cage (33-7)

What an odd choice for a main event. The Embassy isn’t over and the crowd kind of dies whenever they’re in a major spot. I’d have closed with the All Atlantic Title and the Shibata segment. Anyway, this was the expected hoss fight. They traded stuff early until a Prince Nana distraction turned the tide in Cage’s favor going into commercial break. Returning, Cage remained in the driver’s seat but wasted time posing. That let Joe fire off strikes and a corner boot. Joe used more power offense while Cage busted out things like the 619 and a flying elbow. He was ultimately in control until he got pulled into the Coquina Clutch, submitting in 11:15. That was fine. [***]

The Embassy hit the ring to jump Joe. Wardlow made the save and Powerhouse Hobbs also showed up and dropped him with a spinebuster. I laughed that he had to check to make sure he picked up the right belt since there are so many.