Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 2 Review  

Marigold Dream Star GP Night 2

September 8th, 2024 | Bolfert Toyama Hall in Toyama, Japan | Attendance: 305

Dream League: Chika Goto [0] vs. NØRI [3]

It’s clear that Chika is already very popular with Marigold crowds. She may still have a lot to learn but she’s got a connection already, which is sometimes the most important thing to acquire. NØRI’s response was to deliver an array of kicks that are some of the best going now. It helps her stand out and is quickly becoming something I look forward to in this tournament. She held serve for a lot of this, allowing Chika to showcase some of that fighting spirit. Again, it’s something that works for her. NØRI fired off a late rally, capped by a spinning kick (that unfortunately kind of whiffed) to win in 5:28. A good short opener for the tournament. [***]

Dream League: Utami Hayashishita [2] vs. Victoria Yuzuki [1]

Lots of potential here given it’s a top star and one of the most promising rookies you’ll see anywhere. It was clear that the idea here was for Yuzuki to show how far along she’s come and if she could stand toe to toe against Utami. She threw herself into every bit of offense she delivered while also making sure to bump like crazy for Utami’s offense. She twisted, fell hard, and landed on her neck on several big moves. She felt like a woman with something to prove. Utami is obviously great and led the way here, helping Yuzuki to the best match of her young career. When Yuzuki nearly won with a crucifix, I bit. Alas, that was her last hurrah as Utami soon bested her with a gutwrench suplex variation in 8:07. A very good showcase for Yuzuki and Utami remains one of the best. [***½]

Dream League: Kouki Amarei [0] vs. Natsumi Showzuki [3]

Kouki recently impressed in a title match and Showzuki has been solid. Natsumi is a veteran and her experience was evident as like the previous match, you could tell who was leading the way and that was a good thing. She was in control for a lot of this, making sure to taunt and really get the crowd against her, allowing the Kouki rally spot to get the reaction they were looking for. She had extra zip in her stuff, like hitting an especially vicious looking running boot. Natsumi gave it right back to her with hard right hands and stiff knee strikes. Kouki got going late and just dropped Natsumi on her head with a back suplex variation to win in 11:20. Another good match that really allowed Kouki to shine. Natsumi did just what you want a veteran to do in this situation. [***¼]

Star League: Misa Matsui [0] vs. Nanae Takahashi [0]

This is one of those matches that is perfect on paper. Misa is the fiery small worker with a lot of energy and Nanae is the veteran bruiser who can kick her ass. Nanae has kind of mastered this with her Passion Injection gimmick and it works. Misa threw everything she had at Nanae, getting near falls on ranas and trying various submissions. Meanwhile, Nanae battered her and basically dared Misa to give her the best she possibly has. It’s such a simple formula, yet it’s one that I really like. Misa came close a few times but then could just get taken down by a big lariat. The spot where Misa caught a sliding lariat and turned it into a pin was pretty fantastic, especially with the hot crowd. Misa got in one last shot before Nanae put her down with an Emerald Flowsion in 11:03. A couple of spots were a bit sloppy, including a key one, but that ruled. Great storytelling, intense action, and just what I wanted. When Misa finally beats Nanae, it’s gonna feel like a big deal. [***¾]

Star League: Bozilla [4] vs. Miku Aono [4]

Both have started this tournament 2-0 and this is a rematch of the United National Title Tournament Finals (***¼), won by Miku. I have to commend Marigold for how simple they’ve kept things with Bozilla and that was the case here again. Just let her be the big monster and have people try to overcome her. Miku fought from beneath from the very beginning, even getting thrown around at ringside. The crowd reacted perfectly to Bozilla’s spinning powerbomb and missile dropkick. She’s exactly the kind of powerhouse foreigner that Japan loves. Miku rallied but then ran into Bozilla and just got launched. Like a Pounce but in a case where Bozilla didn’t have to run to do it. Miku’s hope spots involved her trying to ground Bozilla and work the leg but Bozilla was too much. She avenged her prior loss with a goddamn Styles Clash to win in 8:58. A step up from their last match and I’m really looking forward to a rubber match. [***½]

Star League: Mai Sakurai [2] vs. Sareee [0]

The top champion gets her first bit of tournament action against Mai Sakurai, who is on a roll. Not only did she shine in Giulia’s last match but she then beat Nanae to get her tournament going. The previous two matches kept things relatively simple and followed similar formulas but this one was different. It was worked at a fast pace, which is ideal for Sareee. Mai more than kept up, trading stuff with this star. There was also a heated intensity to this that you don’t often get in tournaments like this. You’d think these two had a longstanding rivalry with how they were going at it. Some of the forearm exchanges here were totally brutal. Due to the tournament nature, I totally bit on close calls by Mai, especially on flash pins. I could absolutely see her winning here to set up a title match given how she’s been booked lately. Mai did good work with an STF, only to run into an Exploder. Sareee dropped her on her head with another suplex, winning in 11:13. The best match of the Grand Prix so far. Just awesome back and forth in a heated match and Sareee has had one hell of a year. [****]

DREAM LEAGUE POINTS STAR LEAGUE POINTS NØRI 5 (2-0-1) Bozilla 6 (3-0) MIRAI 3 (1-0-1) Miku Aono 4 (2-1) Natsumi Showzuki 3 (1-0-1) Sareee 2 (1-0) Utami Hayashishita 4 (2-1) Mai Sakurai 2 (1-1) Nagisa Nozaki 2 (1-1) Nanae Takahashi 2 (1-1) Kouki Amari 2 (1-1) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-1) Victoria Yuzuki 1 (0-1-1) CHIAKI 0 (0-2) Chika Goto 0 (0-2) Misa Matsui 0 (0-3)