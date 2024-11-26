Pantoja’s STARDOM Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League 2024 Night 11 Review  

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Night 11

November 21st, 2024 | Akita Furusatomura Dome in Yokote, Japan | Attendance: 441

These are getting hard to keep up with. We are starting to get down to the nitty gritty with many teams already having more than half their matches done. The main event here also will go a LONG way to seeing who wins the Red Block.

Blue Goddesses Block: Gamushara Fantasy [4] vs. Kohaku and Mei Seira [5]

Rian did well in an opening exchange with Mei. She’s still got a long way to go but things like this can do nothing but help her and you can tell that she’s improving with each passing outing. Mei and Kohaku started toying with her though, isolating the youngster and even doing a tandem move that involved simply slapping her in the face, showing she’s not on their level. Rian stepped on Mei’s foot a few times and hit a cross body before making the mild tag to Waka, who fared at least a bit better. The crowd gets behind her but given her lower card status and how often she eats pins, it was hard to buy her as a threat to best Mei or Kohaku, even with the surprising results of some of the tournament matches. The closing stretch saw Waka get a few close calls before she fell to a jumping Pedigree/Facebuster in 10:05. Solid enough but nothing more. [**¼]

Red Goddesses Block: PsyQueen [4] vs. Ranna Yagami and Tomoka Inaba [2]

PsyQueen feels like a threat to contend for the block though the teams at the top are pretty far ahead. They held serve for most of this, working as veteran bullies putting the young girls in their place. That included the usual HATE antics like brawling outside and using underhanded tactics. Nothing to write home about and nothing that stood out in any particular way. I will say, I did like Tomoka’s hot tag. She came in firing all sorts of kicks, doing the unique offense that allows her and Ranna to shine. Once that spirited run was over though, PsyQueen sealed this thing up, winning when Saya beat Tomoka with the Star Crusher at the 11:46 mark. A ho-hum match but you kind of expect those in a tournament like this at times. [**½]

Blue Goddesses Block: HATE Supreme [8] vs. Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki [6]

Okay, now we’ve got a shot for a boost in quality. There are also stakes here as Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki want to keep pace and possibly earn a title shot by beating the champs while HATE Supreme looks to remain undefeated. There’s also the history of SLK being a former stablemate of Momo’s. The early stages saw the teams be rather evenly matched, with the Neo Genesis unit using speed and quick work while the HATE girls used power and cheap tactics like attempting to unmask Starlight Kid and having members of the stable jump SLK outside. I really liked the SLK/Thekla exchanges as they had some fire behind the strikes they were throwing. I also dug Suzu running to save SLK and turn the tide a bit before getting the expected hot tag. More tag matches need to do that little twist on tag formula. Suzu got the tag soon after and started laying into Thekla, which sent the match into its closing stretch and saw things pick up. The fight eventually spilled outside and they couldn’t be broken up, resulting in a double countout after 12:42. A step up in quality but nowhere near as good as I was hoping. [***]

Red Goddesses Block: FWC [10] vs. High Mate [10]

The top two teams in the Red Block collide. It’ll be that way still regardless of the result but whoever wins takes firm control. Giving me Maika vs. Hazuki right off the bat was the way to go, especially after their great Grand Prix match a few months back. Their exchange here was very good and showed me that they were at least here to give this show the shot in the arm it needed. Koguma did well against Maika but the Koguma/HANAKO interactions left a lot to be desired. They felt like a significant step down which is understandable given who else was in the match. Hazuki against HANAKO was solid though with her finding ways to combat HANAKO’s size advantage and grounding her with a crossface for a while. The experienced FWC sent Maika packing, isolating HANAKO and hitting her with a tandem cutter before Hazuki picked up the win with a senton off the top in 15:30. The best match on the show but still nothing you need to go out of your way to see. [***¼]

Red Block Points Blue Block Points FWC 12 (6-1) REStart 10 (4-1-2) High Mate 10 (5-1) H.A.T.E. Supreme 9 (4-0-1) BMI2000 6 (3-3) SLK & Suzu 7 (2-1-3) Anecon 6 (3-3) Kohaku & Mei Seira 7 (3-2-1) PsyQueen 6 (3-2) Devil Princess 6 (3-3) Peach*Rock 4 (2-4) Wing*gori 5 (2-3-1) Tam & Sayaka 2 (1-3) Gamushara Fantasy 4 (2-3) 02line 2 (1-4) Sakuradamon 2 (1-4) Ranna & Tomoka 2 (1-5) Hina & Lady C 2 (1-4)