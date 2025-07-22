Pantoja’s STARDOM Sapporo World Rendezvous 2025 Review  

STARDOM Sapporo World Rendezvous

July 21st, 2025 | Chateraise Gateaux Kingdom Sapporo in Sapporo, Hokkaido | Attendance: 1,056

It’s the final major STARDOM show ahead of the 5STAR Grand Prix. We’ve got two notable title matches to close out the event too.

Future of Stardom Championship: Hina [c] vs. Sayaka Kurara

Hina has had a lot to live up to with this title after her sister’s impressive reign. She hasn’t gotten there yet but there’s potential. The opening exchanges here were basic though things picked up once they started trading forearms. Hina brought an unexpected level of intensity to this, which was evident as she wrenched back on an STF. When done right, these feel like the best Young Lion matches over in New Japan. When Sayaka applied a rear naked choke, it was sold like the finish. Sayaka whiffed on a running knee spot but made up for it with a strong Spear. From there, they traded bigger offense until Hina retained with a Frog Splash in 13:23. A very good opener and probably my favorite Hina title defense to date. [***½]

They ran down the 5STAR Grand Prix lineup.

Red Stars A – Saya Kamitani, Hanan, Mei Seira, Yuna Mizumori, Lady C, Waka Tsukiyama, Azusa Inaba, and Bea Priestley.

Red Stars B – Starlight Kid, AZM, Natsupoi, Sayaka Kurara, Tomoka Inaba, Rian, Natsuko Tora, and Rina.

Blue Stars A – Saya Iida, Miyu Amasaki, Saori Anou, Aya Sakura, Ami Sohrei, Bozilla, Ruaka, and the winner of the next match.

Blue Stars B – Momo Kohgo, Hina, Ranna Yagami, HANAKO, Suzu Suzuki, Momo Watanabe, Konami, and Sareee.

This looks like the problem I had with recent G1s in that there are too many people and a lot of filler. That said, I think Red Stars B has the most potential. Also, not having Maika, Tam, Mayu, and Hazuki is going to hurt. Hazuki being out is legitimately unforgivable.

5STAR GP Qualifying Match: Akira Kurogane vs. Yuria Hime

As is clear by the stipulation, the winner joins the 5STAR Grand Prix. Both ladies are relatively new to STARDOM and I’ve seen a bit more from Akira to this point. They came right out of the blocks by throwing shots at each other, which I liked because it showed how much this match meant to them. Yuria was really laying in the forearms like she had a vendetta against Akira. Meanwhile, Akira responded with a couple of submissions to wear down Yuria. We got a Devil’s Kiss by Yuria (I know it’s former name but I’ll go with its more popular name here) before she used a headscissors style move to make Akira give up in 6:59. A good little sprint. I’m not sold on Yuria being in the tournament but maybe she’ll surprise me. [***]

AZM, Miyu Amasaki and Mei Seira vs. Bozilla, Rina Yamashita and Suzu Suzuki

This was mostly here to further get Mi Vida Loca, Suzu’s new stable, over. I love Suzu and Bozilla has impressed me majorly but I don’t know much about Rina. Meanwhile, I adore Neo Genesis. Once this started, I saw that it was actually a Bozilla showcase. She ran through all three opponents and I believed she had AZM beaten after just a couple of minutes. That’s how well she was booked here. As a trio, Mi Vida Loca dominated and looked like a vicious stable. Mei and Suzu had a really good back and forth in the middle of this and I’m down for a big singles match between the former partners at some point. I liked that it took all three Neo Genesis girls to get an advantage on Bozilla. I didn’t like the finish here though. Mi Vida Loca did a move where Bozilla held Miyu for a Tombstone as Suzu and Rina superkicked Miyu. However, Bozilla then dropped on her back and just took the brunt of the move. Still, it got them the win in 8:52 but that was odd. They need a better tandem move. [***¼]

FWC vs. Reiwa Tokyo Towers vs. Rice or Bread vs. Sakuradamon

For those unaware, FWC is Hanan and Koguma, Tokyo Towers are Lady C and Ami Sohrei, Rice or Bread is HANAKO and Waka Tsukiyama, while Sakuradamon is Yuna Mizumori and Aya Sakura. Today, I learned that I’ve been spelling Ami’s name wrong. Anyway, matches like this are where some major PPVs lose me. There’s really no rhyme or reason for this, it’s just a way to get people on the card and pop the crowd. Basically something you get on a house show. There was fun to be had like Koguma getting Waka to join in on her taunt at the bell and everyone getting thrown into Waka’s ass for offense. She’s like lady Taguchi. I dug the spot where Ami and Lady showed their strength as they beat up multiple teams at once. Everyone got a moment near the end to hit a big spot, including Hazuki taking out a pile with a tope suicida, before Ami beat Koguma with a pinning combination after 7:45. Even if it was pointless, I had some fun. [**½]

Kiyoko Furusawa, Momo Kohgo and wing*gori vs. Konami, Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora and Ruaka

Like the last match, this is kind of just here to get people on the card. HATE kind of have to be here, as does wing*gori given their tag champion status. Like the previous match, there wasn’t much to this. HATE beat up on the faces and brawled around the arena, including throwing folks into chairs. They really only have a couple of go-to spots that you see in almost every match. Kiyoko took most of the beating here but once she made the tag, her team fared better. I didn’t think they’d threaten but Momo accidentally kicked Ruaka, allowing Hanan to roll her up and steal this in 8:49. It was inoffensive. I kind of wish that finish would’ve added intrigue to any combo of Hanan/Momo/Ruaka in the tournament but they’re all in different blocks. [**]

Wonder of Stardom Championship: Starlight Kid [c] vs. Saori Anou

These two met at Supreme Fight last year (***½) and in the Grand Prix (***½). I feel like they have something better in them and this could be it. Saori was first to take control, surprising SLK outside and then hitting her with Dragon Screws across the middle rope. That leg became her target, including working an early Figure Four. Before the leg work could get too pronounced, SLK hit a dive to the outside. She then started in with her own targeting the knee, showing us that this was going to be a leg match. As always, the offense from both ladies looked good and this felt like something that was evenly matched between two of the best, playing to their strengths. I loved when they did little things like SLK just kicking at Saori’s leg while both were on the ground. It’s so simple yet it felt different. That led to Saori kicking back and then them trading those, trying to show who was tougher. I thought the selling by both women was pretty great. I came into this thinking Saori didn’t really have a chance of winning but they made me bite on a few near falls. All that leg focus built to the finish where Starlight Kid applied the most brutal looking Tiger Leg Killer to date and Saori tapped in 21:38. A hell of a semi-main event. The leg stuff actually worked, this was a well-laid out match, the action was great, and Starlight Kid’s run as a main event level wrestler has been awesome. [****¼]

World of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani [c] vs. Natsupoi

Not many wrestlers are better in big matches than Natsupoi. These two haven’t met in a singles match since 2022. Poi doesn’t like the way Saya has been carrying herself as champion and there’s the added caveat of Saya ending Tam Nakano’s (Poi’s bestie) career. This had the vibe of two people who hate each other. They were aggressive from the start from Poi grabbing Saya by the hair to the champion throwing her into a few rows of chairs. Saya used Poi’s emotions to her benefit, mocking her and goading her into making mistakes. That gave Saya what she needed to hold serve for her heat segment. Poi stopped a Saya springboard move with a superkick and followed with a plancha, turning the tide, though that was short-lived. I liked Poi throwing Saya into chairs, giving her a taste of her own medicine. The fight on the stage was cool and though it only led to a body slam up there, Saya sold it so well. They fought up through the steps in the crowd (where Saya his some weak looking forearms), leading to Poi taking a bump down the stairs. The closing stretch inside was filled with great moments from Saya’s spinning heel kick to Poi’s release German Suplex. They started trading slaps and strikes before a vicious Poi headbutt set up an even hotter final couple of minutes. Saya survived whatever Poi threw at her before winning with the Star Crusher in 25:54. Although a few spots didn’t quite hit for me, I loved how physical and violent this was. It felt like there was hatred there while also working as a big title match. Saya’s run has been great, she’s working so well as a heel, and Natsupoi is Natsupoi. She always delivers. [****½]