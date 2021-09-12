Paola Mayfield Discusses Indie Wrestling Career on 90 Day Bares All

– PWInsider reports that Paola Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, recently appeared on the season premiere of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, where she discussed her recent debut as an independent professional wrestler. She recently made her in-ring debut last May.

Mayfield is currently working under the ring name Paola Blaze. She discovered that after she started training, she loved it and wanted to continue. She also revealed that she once took a bad knee to the face and lost a front tooth as a result.

The segment also showcased Mayfield’s finisher, which she’s calling the “Colombian Necktie.” You can see a clip from the show below.