Paradigm Pro Wrestling To Debut New Series On IWTV

Paradigm Pro Wrestling has announced that it will bring a new TV series to IWTV with the rules of the old Japanese promotion UWFi. Here’s a press release:

UWFI CONTENDERS SERIES

The five-part UWFi Rules Contenders Series airs every Wednesday on IndependentWrestling.TV. The series features a group of Paradigm Pro Wrestling roster members competing with each other, and competing with a group of contenders looking to earn spots on the Paradigm Pro roster, in an empty arena setting with a sports-first style of presentation.

As implied by the name, every bout in the series is contested under UWFi Rules. Named for the now defunct Union of Professional Wrestling Forces International promotion in Japan, the UWFi used a unique rule-set that’s essentially a hybrid of traditional professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. Under UWFi rules, there are no pinfalls – matches may only be won via knock-out, TKO, submission, or points.

“We are serious about presenting professional wrestling as a sport. We’ve been blessed to be able to feature MMA legends like Dan “The Beast” Severn, Stephan Bonnar, and Tom Lawlor on previous UWFi Rules events. Now we’re turning our attention towards the next generation of shoot-style wrestling, all our new competitors showed up with something to prove and the results were outstanding” said Paradigm Pro Co-Promoter Gary J. Wilson.

The UWFi Rules Contenders Series is headlined by a fight pitting former WWE developmental talent “The One Man Militia” Matthew Justice against long-time veteran “The Baddest Man Alive” Aaron Williams.

Additional PPW roster members participating in the series include PPW Heavy Hitters Champion The Hoodfoot, deathmatch sensation AKIRA, Lord Crewe, “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin, Ron Mathis, Chase Holliday, Hardway Heeter, Lexus Montez, TKD, Flash Thompson, Bobby Beverly, and Don’t Die Miles.

They will be joined by the “Contenders” who are looking to earn spots on the PPW roster including taekwondo black belt Janai Kai, Brazilian Jiujitsu specialist Jordan Blade, former boxer Isaiah Broner, Kentucky All-State Football Player Crash Jaxon, competitive catch wrestler Robert Martyr, former MMA fighter Yoya Shooterweight, young prospect Austin Connelly, and male model Jeffrey John.

The series airs every Wednesday at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT on IndependentWrestling.TV, the world’s largest library of independent wrestling. The streaming service IWTV is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, iOS, Google Play, and more. New users can use promo code PARADIGM for a free trial.