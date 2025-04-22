wrestling / News
Paradigm Talent Agency Issues Statement on WWE Return of Rusev
– As previously reported, Rusev celebrated Rusev Day by making a glorious return to WWE last night on Raw. It was later reported that Rusev signed a new two-year contract with WWE. Additionally, Rusev’s wife, former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry), recently signed a new WWE Legends contract as well. Later, Rusev and Lana’s agent, Paradigm Talent Agency, issued a statement on Rusev’s return via Instagram:
Rusev returns — and this time, it’s personal. Miro is officially back in WWE under his iconic ring name, and he’s not coming alone. CJ Perry has signed a Legends deal, making their return a full-circle moment for one of WWE’s most unforgettable duos. Get ready for a new era of dominance. @tobemiro @thecjperry @wwe
The former WWE United States Champion’s WWE return happens five years removed from his WWE release in April 2020. The wrestler parted ways with AEW earlier this year. Paradigm Talent Agency was founded by former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley).
