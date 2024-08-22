wrestling / News

Partner of Dory Funk Jr Revealed For Upcoming FMW-E Match

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dory Funk Jr. Autobiography Image Credit: BookBaby

As previously reported, Dory Funk Jr., who is currently 83, is set to wrestle a match in Japan on Saturday for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling. His partner will be Osamu Nishimura, who is currently in the middle of his second battle with cancer. Nishimura had to get a waiver with his hospital in order to wrestle.

The two will face Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in a Double Hell Electric Explosion match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dory Funk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading