Partner of Dory Funk Jr Revealed For Upcoming FMW-E Match
As previously reported, Dory Funk Jr., who is currently 83, is set to wrestle a match in Japan on Saturday for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling. His partner will be Osamu Nishimura, who is currently in the middle of his second battle with cancer. Nishimura had to get a waiver with his hospital in order to wrestle.
The two will face Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in a Double Hell Electric Explosion match.
