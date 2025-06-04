– During today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee discussed the recent exits of R-Truth and Carlito from WWE after WWE opted not to renew their latest contracts. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“A lot of guys come back, though. That’s the wrestling business. Even more so now with how many opportunities there are elsewhere, and it feels like it’s only growing. AAA, getting bought out by WWE and TKO. That partnership, what they’re going to do, the amount of money that will probably be invested in there. TNA, seemingly all the way back, obviously AEW, still rolling, they broke a record of some sort. There are so many opportunities, but there is always a road back to WWE.”