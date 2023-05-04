wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Announces Birth Of His Daughter

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that his wife Samantha gave birth to their daughter earlier today. He noted both the baby and Samantha were in good health.

He wrote: “Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.

