Pat McAfee Announces Birth Of His Daughter
In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that his wife Samantha gave birth to their daughter earlier today. He noted both the baby and Samantha were in good health.
He wrote: “Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”
