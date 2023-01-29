Pat McAfee Comments on WWE Return at Royal Rumble

– As noted, WWE broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee made his return after a recent hiatus at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. After the event, McAfee posted some comments on the event and returning to the broadcast booth on Twitter.

McAfee tweeted, “That was awesome. Massive thank you to the folks of the WWE Universe that were in that AlamoDome.. I’ll remember that “hello” forever. So grateful to be back tonight..shahtaht @MichaelCole & @WWEGraves GREAT to see the WWE family backstage again I’ve missed everyone.”

You can check out McAfee’s tweet below: